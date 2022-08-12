Man tries to catch waiter’s attention with LED signboard and music

IF you have been to a mamak, you know how difficult it can be to place your order at times. At peak hours especially, it is not uncommon for diners to struggle to get the waiters to take their orders.

While the majority of us would patiently wait for them, one diner, however, has recently come up with a more efficient method to battle this issue.

In a 13-second TikTok clip, the customer can be seen holding a signboard that read: “Ane tengok sini (brother look here).” The mini blackboard which was decorated with LED strips, illustrated its message with chalk.

What’s more, two Bluetooth speakers were attached to the board. In fact, the customer played the parody version of Bohemian Rhapsody - Mamak Rhapsody by Jaster Fong.