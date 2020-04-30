Man walked 440km from KL to Kelantan after MCO left him jobless and broke

PETALING JAYA: They say before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes. But if you want to judge 29-year-old Muhamad Noor Ramlee, you have to walk 440km in his shoes.

Ramlee worked as a cook in UiTM Shah Alam and stayed in a room provided for by his employer.

However, the MCO left him without a job and a roof over his head. And he did something not many would have done, he walked all the way to Tanah Merah to be with his family. This of course happened because there were no interstate buses due to the MCO.

Oh, and if you feel that Ramlee is a true trooper, he made the journey while fasting for Ramadan.