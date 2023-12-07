Man warns others against smoking and vaping after being hospitalised

ONE can argue whether smoking or vaping is worse than the other just because one of them does not contain as many toxic substances but at the end of the day, when consumed too much, its side effects are detrimental to one’s health.

One young man, Aiman, is now dedicating his lifestyle to be free of smoking and vaping after his life-altering hospitalisation.

While Aiman’s story is one of many who have fallen into the spiral of addiction, he stated in his TikTok video that he does not want other people’s health during their youth to be affected badly because of smoking and vaping.

“I did not care about what would happen to my lungs. I don’t even care about what the side effects were for me, let alone get to know about other people’s stories.

“But my breathing ‘privileges’ were taken away from me because I frequently smoked/vaped. When I wake up, I’ll smoke, after eating, I’ll smoke, before sleeping, I’ll smoke. Because of this, my lungs were in bad shape,” Aiman stated in his video.