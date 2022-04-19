Man watches ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 times, sets world record

RAMIRO ALANIS, from Florida, USA, has broken the Guinness World Record for the most cinema productions attended by the same film after watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times between 16 December 2021 and 15 March 2022.

According to Guinness World Record, Ramiro previously achieved this record in 2019 with 191 viewings of Avengers: Endgame, but it was broken in 2021 by Arnaud Klein, who watched Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.

This time, the record-breaking cinephile was Not Going Home.

Before Ramiro first broke this record, it was held by Joanne Connor (Australia), who watched Bohemian Rhapsody 108 times in early 2019. A few months later, Ramiro shattered the record with 191 viewings of Avengers: Endgame.