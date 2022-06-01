Marriage in soup: Man divorces wife for serving him instant noodles in meals everyday

A MAN filed for divorce when his wife allegedly only served him cup noodles for all daily meals, The New Indian Express reports.

Former Principal District Judge of Ballari, ML Raghunath, shared this bizarre case to The New Indian Express about divorce cases caused by petty issues.

Raghunath claimed that the wife did not know how to cook anything apart from instant noodles, which frustrated the husband.

The couple eventually was divorced through mutual consent.

“Divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years,” Raghunath reportedly said.

Raghunath also pointed out that divorces happen more in the city than in rural areas as urban women are educated and financially-independent.