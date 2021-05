In a video celebrating the love for all Marvel movie storytelling, Marvel Studios compiled some of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable moments with hints of what’s to come in Phase 4!

The late Stan Lee opens the video by stating, “I love being with people; it’s the most incredible feeling in the world. That world may change and evolve, but the one that will never change – we’re all part of one big family.”

“That man next to you; he’s your brother. That woman over there; she’s your sister. We’re all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory.”