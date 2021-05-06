SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Entertainment & Lifestyle
  3. Going Viral

Marvel Studios’ Loki gets earlier debut date

06 May 2021 / 17:36 H.
    Marvel Studios’ Loki gets earlier debut date
    Tom Hiddleston

The God of Mischief has pulled some strings and brought forward the premiere date of Marvel Studios’ Loki!

In a video message, Tom Hiddleston announced the good news and revealed that Loki will premiere on a Wednesday, 9 June 2021.

The Loki series takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame and sees the God of Mischief stepping out from his brother’s shadow.

Marvel Studios’ Loki gets earlier debut date

Based on a teaser clip, Loki has been apprehended by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and they gave Loki a tough choice to make.

The series cast include Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius who’s the manager of TVA, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Loki is directed by Kate Herron and Michael Waldron serves as the head writer.

Malaysians get to watch Loki on Disney+ Hotstar when it debuts on 9 June 2021. Viewers can subscribe to the service directly from the Disney+ Hotstar website or the Disney+ Hotstar app on Android and iOS devices starting from 1 June 2021, for RM54.90 for three months for access to an extensive collection of content.

For more info, follow Loki on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Did you like this article?

email blast