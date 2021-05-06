Marvel Studios’ Loki gets earlier debut date

The God of Mischief has pulled some strings and brought forward the premiere date of Marvel Studios’ Loki!
In a video message, Tom Hiddleston announced the good news and revealed that Loki will premiere on a Wednesday, 9 June 2021.
The Loki series takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame and sees the God of Mischief stepping out from his brother’s shadow.
Based on a teaser clip, Loki has been apprehended by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and they gave Loki a tough choice to make.
The series cast include Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius who’s the manager of TVA, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.
Loki is directed by Kate Herron and Michael Waldron serves as the head writer.
Malaysians get to watch Loki on Disney+ Hotstar when it debuts on 9 June 2021. Viewers can subscribe to the service directly from the Disney+ Hotstar website or the Disney+ Hotstar app on Android and iOS devices starting from 1 June 2021, for RM54.90 for three months for access to an extensive collection of content.
