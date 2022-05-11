MAS air-cond failed to turn on, leaving passengers sweating

TRAVELLING and vacation are meant to be enjoyable. Unfortunately, some vacation plans don’t go your way, and some can even annoy you.

A video was recently posted by user @babahnadeen on TikTok showing passengers on a Malaysia Airlines flight suffering from the heat because the air conditioners were broken.

Consequently, passengers were left sweating profusely on board, with the aircraft’s air-conditioning system failing to turn on due to problems experienced by the engine.

Passengers were seen furiously fanning themselves using in-flight magazines and aircraft safety cards.

According to Malay-daily Berita Harian, flight MH2710 departing from Kuala Lumpur towards Sandakan had experienced technical difficulties just as the crew was attempting to bring the engines to life.

The incident was said to have taken place on Sunday (8th April 2022) at around 10.35am.

“Malaysia Airlines apologizes for how the air conditioner failed to turn on during the repair process, which had caused the cabin environment to grow warmer,” the company reportedly said in a statement.

Netizens said what transpired was not a laughing matter and urged Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to do something about it.