Massive sinkhole continues to grow (Video)

A MYSTERIOUS 90m (300ft) wide sinkhole was spotted in the town of Santa Maria Zacatepec in Central Mexico. (pix)

It is 18m (60ft) deep and filled with water. The sinkhole is still growing in size and is threatening to swallow up nearby houses.

The hole was first reported by locals on May 29 with a diameter of 60m (160 ft) wide and 15m (49 ft) deep then.

Local activists and non-profit civil associations speculated that the cause of the sinking may be the overexploitation of aquifers in the area by the industrial parks working in the state.

Sinkholes form when groundwater circulates underground, dissolving the rock beneath the surface, before collapsing suddenly when “the underground spaces just get too big”, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SduWb6Jr1YY