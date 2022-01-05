Massive tree pins down cars, drivers escape unhurt

WITH the current weather conditions, road users are urged to be extra vigilant when driving. Although many abide by that advice, unfortunate incidents can still happen.

What was a normal day out for two sets of road users turned tragic when a massive tree toppled across a road and struck two vehicles – a MyVi and a Honda – that were waiting at a traffic light intersection.

Fortunately, both drivers and their passengers managed to escape their vehicles alive, as the tree had fallen on the back seats of both cars.

A 1-minute video went viral that showed both drivers were waiting their turn at the traffic light, until their vehicles were suddenly pinned down by the tree.

Given MyVi’s “King of the Road” nickname, netizens were also quick to comment on the vehicle’s sturdy build. Meanwhile, others expressed their relief to see both drivers and passengers making it out safely and alive.

The incident took place on Dec 31 last year in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur.

Watch the nerve-wracking video here.