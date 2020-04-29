Maszlee thanks Bill Gates for book recommendation

PETALING JAYA: Going hard on the offensive to push Malaysians to read more during this Movement Control Order (MCO), Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik took to twitter to thank Microsoft founder Bill Gates for a book recommendation.

The book which was titled Why We Sleep written by Matthew Walker was reviewed by Bill Gates on his website, and it basically explained the benefits of sleep by an expert.

“Sleeping is no longer an option for me anymore, it’s a necessity! Thank you

@BillGates for recommending this book to us,” Maszlee tweeted today with a photo of himself and the book.