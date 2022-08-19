Mat rempit shares how his ‘cop’ brother got his bike out from police station

RECENTLY, a TikTok user who identified himself as mat rempit took it online to share that he was grateful for having a brother who is a policeman as he always helps him get his motorbike released whenever he gets into trouble.

“Behind a rempit brother, there is an elder brother who always has a headache... because he has to release my motorbike from the police station,” the user wrote.

Netizens quickly pointed out that this is just blatant abuse of power and showing off.

Several netizens even tagged the official PDRM page and demanded the police department initiate an investigation.