Maxis faces network disruptions; promises to be back in four to six hours (Updated)

TELECOMMUNICATIONS provider Maxis has confirmed a disruption to its service earlier today and is currently working to rectify the problem.

This came in response to complaints received from its users on social media.

Maxis explained that the company is in the midst of resolving the matter.

Meanwhile, Malay Mail reported that Maxis expects service to resume within the next four to six hours.

“We are aware that our customers have been experiencing service disruptions. Rest assured that our team is working hard to identify and resolve the matter as soon as possible. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience, and apologise for the inconvenience during this time,“ the company said via a Facebook post.

Maxis also advised users to try to restart their device or turn on/off the airplane mode from time to time.

Meanwhile, in an immediate response, Maxis said the company’s services are being restored gradually and customers can expect full restoration soon.

“We would like to once again thank our customers for their understanding and patience,“ the statement read.