PEOPLE have been finding new hobbies to fill in their free time staying at home during movement control order (MCO).

Two of the most popular activities during MCO are cooking and baking, or learning how to do it.

While many succeed in their attempts, some have failed spectacularly and their hilarious failed attempts were shared on a Facebook group, “Masak Apa Tak Jadi”.

Some of the most entertaining funny failed attempts were distorted Frozen themed cakes, burnt dark chocolate muffin, and ruined roti jala.

You can join the Facebook group “Masak Apa Tak Jadi Hari Ini Official” if you are up for some giggles and lighthearted content.