MCO: SEED frontliners struggle to get approval

PETALING JAYA: On April 1 the government barred non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from distributing food as a social distancing measure. Food instead were to delivered to designated distribution centres under the Welfare Department, and the authorities would take to task on giving the food to the needy.

The next day, the government decided that NGOs could proceed with distributing food subject to certain approvals.

However, the SEED Foundation, which was founded by Nisha Ayub (pix), was not given approval by the authorities, as reported by Queerlapis.

“The community consists of all backgrounds — and we have women and men, the elderly, homeless, Indian, Malay, Chinese and foreigners that continue to come to our drop-in centre in Chow Kit asking for food. It’s really heartbreaking for our team at the centre to have to decline them,” Nisha said.

According to Queerlapis’ report, SEED nevertheless pushed forward by bringing food to those who need it but can’t get to their distribution centre.

SEED stated that, instead of giving out their usual 70 persons of food, they were distributing about 100 during the MCO thanks to generous donations.