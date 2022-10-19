Medical university called out for poor quality by students and alumni

RECENTLY, a medical university was exposed by its students and alumni for poor quality education and cruel management on Twitter.

The list of issues shared by the graduates of the higher educational institution seemed endless, however, World of Buzz managed to report a brief summary of the challenges students had to face during their time there.

The first concern raised by students were the subpar quality of lecturers at the 5-star MQA-accredited university.

One student mentioned the lecturers failed to do their job due to excessive reliance on textbooks, poor syllabus presentation, discouraging research-based discussions, and using an authoritative approach to maintain their learning environment.

A master’s alumnus, Shakeer, called the MBA program he enrolled for a complete sham.

The program’s unique selling point was its flexibility catered to working adults, with masters students attending lessons outside their working hours and gaining insight through networking with industry experts that the university promised to invite.

However, Shakeer claimed that it was all smoke and mirrors when he faced the reality of underqualified lecturers and being taught by management staff instead of a certified educator.

Only one course was offered per semester and classes were scheduled during working hours instead of the promised time of 6pm onwards.

“They wanted sales, so they get as many foreign students in. Suddenly the MBA program was filled with foreigners who were fresh grads who just wanted to leave their country. All they wanted was to complete the course and get their certificate. They didn’t care if there were actually classes or not,” Shakeer said.

Apart from education, the management was dubbed by ex-students as dreadful, neglecting the students needs in and out of classes.

Graduates claimed that their class venues would be announced on the morning itself, having inaccessible facilities, horrible looking rooms and not following up with complaints from the students.

“One senior student died from dengue before the management decided to take notice of the increasing dengue cases in the hostel and call for a mosquito fogging service at the hostel,” an alumnus told World of Buzz.

Aedes mosquitoes were believed to have caused the student’s dengue fever, which came from the construction site of a new condominium next door.

Despite the fact that these issues have been ongoing for years, the students were not compensated in any form and there have been no improvements made.

The Ministry of Higher Education and the Health Ministry have been called to investigate these matters and take the appropriate actions against the medical university.