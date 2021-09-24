Megan Thee Stallion and BTS rock NYC

Fans of both Megan Thee Stallion and BTS were thrilled to find out that their idols have been hanging out together in New York.
Previously, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS collaborated on a remix of BTS’s summer hit single Butter. The track secured the 10th non-consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.
On Sept 21, Megan Thee Stallion shared several photos that she took with BTS on Twitter. There was even an adorable snap of her dog too.
It’s Thee Hot Girl Coach and BTS😛 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/bCsQgZchos— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 21, 2021
According to Soompi, BTS was in the city to speak at the Sustainable Development Goals Moment at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, along with South Korean President Moon Jae In.
This was BTS’s first official event after being appointed as the special presidential envoys by President Moon.
Other than speaking at the UN assembly, BTS visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art to promote Korean art along with South Korean First Lady Kim Jung Sook.
