Megan Thee Stallion and BTS rock NYC

Fans of both Megan Thee Stallion and BTS were thrilled to find out that their idols have been hanging out together in New York.

Previously, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS collaborated on a remix of BTS’s summer hit single Butter. The track secured the 10th non-consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

On Sept 21, Megan Thee Stallion shared several photos that she took with BTS on Twitter. There was even an adorable snap of her dog too.