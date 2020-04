PETALING JAYA: Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin announced that Muslim men with more than one wife would need permission to visit other wives if they live beyond the stipulated 10 kilometers.

Polygamous husbands would need head to their nearest police station to get the necessary permissions, The Rakyat Post reported.

It would also be advisable for those requiring such necessary permissions to provide the police with necessary documentations.