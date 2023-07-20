Mentally challenged man holds mother captive and stabs two police officers

RECENTLY, during a stressful two-hour standoff, a man who was thought to be mentally unstable held his own mother hostage while injuring two police officers.

According to Harian Metro, the event happened on July 17 at 2:30 pm in a home in Taman Jaya Diri, Manggatal close to Kota Kinabalu.

Kota Kinabalu district police Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah, in a statement said that authorities had been informed by a member of the public about a guy who had gone berserk inside a residence while brandishing a meat cleaver.

He continued by saying that the 42-year-old had locked his mother and sister inside the residence, where he had allegedly abused the latter.

According to reports, the suspect refused to turn himself in when police came, eventually agreeing to release his sister before locking himself in the bedroom with his mother.

After waiting for two hours, authorities made the decision to force open the bedroom door in order to free the suspect’s mother.

Out of a sudden, the man attacked the officers at that precise moment, stabbing two of them—an inspector and a sergeant.

Both of them suffered injuries to their right shoulders, heads, and arms. While his mother remained uninjured.

According to NST, the incident is currently being investigated under the attempted murder clause, while the suspect is reported to receive mental health treatment in Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang.