Meth positive Thai man crashes into policeman

RECENTLY, a motorcycle-riding Thai national was seen attempting to evade a police roadblock in Pasir Mas, Kelantan. A car at the roadblock was able to capture the incident on video, which is how it quickly became viral overnight.

The man can be seen in the footage colliding with a police officer before both men collapsed to the ground. The man instantly fled, but it was in vain, as the other cops were able to apprehend him there and then. The 19-year-old from Thailand later came to light as having entered the country without proper documentation, according to a report by Oriental Daily.

In his bag, police discovered a pack of cigarettes, a clear straw, and ten red tablets that were thought to be drug paraphernalia. A urine examination revealed that the individual had methamphetamine in his system as well. He is currently remanded.

Unfortunately, the policeman who was struck by the motorcycle was sent to the hospital for treatment. He was required to get 13 stitches due to the freak accident.