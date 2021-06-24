Michael B Jordan apologised after Nicki Minaj schooled him

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj schooled actor Michael B. Jordan and called him out for cultural appropriation recently this week. This was because Jordan chose a controversial name for his rum brand, J’Ouvert, albeit by accident. He quickly apologised to Minaj on his Instagram Story on Tuesday and to explain himself when he found out what they name signifies and means for the Caribbean and Trinbagonian people. J’Ouvert is the name of a carnival that is celebrated in many Caribbean islands but has ties to 19th century slavery.

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrated & shine a positive light on,” he wrote. “Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations.” Jordan also announced that his brand will be changing its name promptly. “We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.” Minaj was one of the many netizens who called him out when he unveiled his latest business venture earlier this month. “I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive— but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper. #jouvert,” Minaj wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. She also shared a post which explained the significance of the word in Caribbean and Trinbagonian culture.