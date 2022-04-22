Mike Tyson caught repeatedly punching plane passenger in the face (Video)

FORMER heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson appeared to have lashed out on a fellow passenger during a flight on Wednesday night, as he repeatedly punched a man who allegedly wound him up.

According to a report in TMZ, the incident occurred during Tyson’s flight from San Francisco to Florida, with others on the plane saying that a drunk man provoked the former boxer.

Videos that went viral on social media showed Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and delivering a flurry of blows to the man, who appeared to be left with bruises and some bleeding in the incident on Wednesday.

Tyson was reported to have walked off the plane before it took off for Florida.

However, the San Francisco Police Department reportedly told TMZ Sports that officers did respond to the scene and did detain two people they believed to be involved in the incident.

On the other hand, Mike Tyson’s rep says the man he repeatedly punched on a plane on Wednesday was not only harassing him but also threw a water bottle at him before the incident.

You can watch the video here.