Minari nominated in 10 categories for 26th Critics Choice Awards with Best Picture

Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari earned a 2021 foreign-language Golden Globe nomination and it’s seen as a glaring snub. Minari is an acclaimed picture made by and about Asian Americans. Competing in a separate category as a foreign film shut off non-English films from competing for the top prize although it’s an American film about its people.

Nevertheless, the film Minari about a Korean American immigrant family moving to rural Arkansas in the 1980s starring Steven Yeun and Yeri Han was appreciated elsewhere. The poignant story is a real-life retelling based on the experiences of the director, Lee Isaac Chung himself.

Minari has been nominated in 10 categories by the American Canadian Critics Choice Association (CCA) for the 26th Critics Choice Awards.

On February 8, the Critics Choice Association revealed that Minari had been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh Jung, Best Young Actor/Actress for Alan Kim, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director for Lee Isaac Chung, Best Original Screenplay for Lee Isaac Chung, Best Cinematography for Lachlan Milne, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Score for Emile Mosseri.

Since Minari has been nominated in 10 categories for the Critics Choice Awards, critics noted that this may result in a positive impact on the film’s running for the Academy Awards.