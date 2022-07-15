Minister slammed for giving out cooking oil in return for votes

NEWLY-MINTED Indonesian trade minister Zulkifli Hasan has drawn the ire of the people including President Joko Widodo for giving away cooking oil to voters in return for their support for his daughter.

Zulkifli was attending an event hosted by his party, PAN (National Mandate Party), in Lampung province, Sumatra on Saturday where he handed out subsidised cooking oil to women, Coconuts Jakarta reported.

The minister reportedly hints that he will continue to hold similar charity programmes to woo voter support for his daughter.

Zulkifli’s eldest daughter is a political debutante who is representing PAN’s Lampung electoral district.

Following the incident, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has reprimanded Zulkifli by telling him to focus on his priority task of bringing the market price of cooking oil down

“I ask that all my ministers focus on their jobs. As for the trade minister, I ask that he prioritise the task I gave him the other day,” Jokowi reportedly told reporters during an official trip to West Nusa Tenggara.