PETALING JAYA: A photograph of a minister is making rounds on social media after it was posted on Twitter on April 20 by the minister himself.

The minister posted the photo to highlight a conversation being held with a foreign counterpart. While the photo seemed innocent enough, a zoom into the bookshelf in the background revealed a copy of a Playboy book.

Playboy happens to be a publisher of magazines that displays female models who are sometimes sparsely or not clothed at all. The company Playboy was founded by Hugh Hefner, who was known for living in a mansion with dozens of girlfriends.

However, according to a report by The Rakyat Post, the book which was on the shelf was Playboy’s The Book of Cigars.

Here’s a link to a review of the book:

http://www.stogiefresh.info/journal-docs/articles/review-playboy-book.html