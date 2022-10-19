MOH to introduce calorie counting in eateries next year to tackle obesity

THE Health Ministry (MOH) will implement a food calorie labeling pilot project in eateries nationwide early next year to test if calorie counting is viable here.

Bernama reported that Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the Nutrition Division will first introduce the calorie counting concept in restaurants and fast food franchises in Putrajaya.

“Currently, we are in the planning stage to identify cafeterias and restaurants that want to participate in this pilot project that will be implemented for at least six months to a year. KKM will prepare the information (calorie count) so that they (entrepreneurs) do not need to spend money on consultants to label their food menus,” he said.

Khairy then clarified that the Nutrition Division experts will analyse the calorie count by examining the ingredients used for the meal.

“We just ask for cooperation from the restaurant management so that when the calorie information is ready, it can be placed on the menu in their food outlets,” he said after the launch of the Putrajaya Anti-Obesity Seminar and Trim&Fit Weight Management Module programme.

He added that the Health Ministry will observe for any significant changes within the community in regards to the project before initiating a menu labeling policy in the future.

“After this, KKM in an evidence-based way would examine the data, in terms of the success of the pilot project, before we decide on the mandatory labelling policy because there are countries that have made it mandatory and we will see the effects,” he added.

The Health Minister stated the pilot project will in due time expand throughout the nation should it be successful.

At the same time, Khairy mentioned adult obesity is on the rise amongst Malaysian adults at a whopping 50.1% through a survey conducted by the National Morbidity and Health Survey 2019 (NHMS 2019), which found that one in two Malaysian adults are overweight and obese. Meanwhile, the obesity rates of civil servants employed in government agencies have reached 41.4%.