Mom faces backlash for allowing child to urinate outside Pasar Seni landmark

A lady recently came under fire from the public for allowing her toddler to urinate next to a popular building.

The incident’s viral post, led many to theorise that Pasar Seni was where the incident supposedly occurred.

Furthermore, many online users denounced the mother’s actions under the post, calling them filthy and unclean. Many others concurred, stating that “this behaviour is low class compared to other countries.”

A social media user also made a class comparison between Malaysians and Japanese nationals.

“It is acceptable to urinate anywhere when there is an emergency, but you have to be smart about it, “ said an internet user who was on the fence about her behaviour. At the very least, hide yourself by entering a bush or a drain. It’s crucial that no one sees you doing it in the name of an emergency.” said another online user.

It is unfortunate that the lady in question did what she did, but it is much more regrettable that she was caught doing it, as she was oblivious of how her actions gravely harmed the name of our beloved Malaysia.

If you would have seen this on the road, what would you have done?