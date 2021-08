After a year plus of being in lockdown, the Covid-19 pandemic has certainly affected everyone’s finances. Malaysians are seeing their savings deplete day by day with little chance of earning it all back like they used to due to pay cuts and businesses suffering. According to Melaka Hari Ini, many businesses at Jonker Street in Malacca are permanently closing down. Shops at Jalan Hang Jebat have put up For Sale/ Rent banners in search of new business owners to take over.

Swipe to see more pictures



In an interview with Melaka State Executive Council Member Datuk Gan Tian Loo, 95% of the shops at Jonker Street and those around it have been closed for more than 8 months. Out of 100 local shops, only 5% of them are operating as usual but are still struggling to keep afloat. It is only a matter of time before these businesses will have to close for good too.

The only businesses still open in the tourist spot are franchises such as FamilyMart and 7-Eleven. Small local businesses such as Watson and Caring have shut down too due to the lack of foot traffic.