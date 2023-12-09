Morocco earthquake victim seen holding on to PlayStation 5 after evacuation

A 7.0-MAGNITUDE quake hit southwest of Marrakesh late Friday night (Sept 8), contributing to the destruction of properties in towns and villages prompting citizens to quickly evacuate to avoid being hit by the debris of the collapsing buildings.

It was reported that the death toll had reached 2,862, marking it as the deadliest quake after six decades and the most powerful since 1900.

An image of an evacuee gained traction online, showing him standing with the other earthquake victims, only holding on to his PlayStation 5.

Not only that, the viral image shared on X (Twitter) by Oussama Larh of the young man depicted him clad only in short pants, showing not only the urgency of having to leave a dangerous position but also grabbing what was worth saving at the time.