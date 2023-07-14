Mother allegedly kills herself after failing to stab OKU son

A woman was recently discovered dead in her house in a terrible sequence of events after allegedly killing herself for attempting to murder her crippled son.

The victim, who had survived the attempted murder, had been stabbed in the neck.

According to Kosmo, the event happened at 3 pm on July 12, at a home in Taman Kota Laksamana, Melaka.

A family member claimed that the incident came to light after the victim informed his grandma over the phone that his own mother had stabbed him in the neck.

When the grandmother and other family members arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim outside the house, completely covered in blood.

The victim’s mother was found in the living room laying in a pool of blood, the family member added.

One of the disabled sons, according to a family member, stated that his mother gave him instructions to take several Paracetamol pills and sleep without wearing any clothes before she stabbed him in the neck with a knife.

It was later discovered that the woman was a kindergarten teacher and that she shared a home with two of her disabled boys.

The family member also disclosed to Kosmo that before the incident, the woman had become more reclusive and had turned down guidance.

“We guess she wanted to pass away with her son. The victim’s mother was a single mother who had two challenged sons, one being 28 years old and the youngest being 26 years old.”

The mother was supposedly observed to be more worried and may have been experiencing something.

As of now, the case has been classified as sudden death, according to Melaka Tengah district police assistant commissioner Christopher Patit.