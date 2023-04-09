Mother discovers daughter’s RM1.5k winnings from gambling in school

A MOTHER recently discovered that her young daughter was carrying an exorbitant amount of money in her school bag.

The mother shared her story on Facebook where she learnt of her eight year old’s mischievous antics during a shopping trip.

“My daughter went into a bookstore to look around. Suddenly, she took out a school bag and expressed her interest to purchase it. She added that all her classmates had a similar bag.

“I saw that the bag cost RM899. Honestly, I was quite shocked and even the sales assistant noticed my expression. I then told my daughter to look at other options in different shops.”

But before the mother could finish her sentence, her daughter interrupted her, stating that she had her own money.

“She quickly opened her school bag and revealed a sum of cash which amounted to RM1,550,“ the mother said in the post.

The student, who attends an international school, receives a weekly allowance of RM50, her mother explained.

She added that she kept her cool when she learnt about the huge sum of money and initially asked her husband if he had given their daughter the money, to which he denied.

Much to her horror, it turned out that her daughter would gamble with her school friends and that was how she accumulated the money.

“I didn’t know whether to be happy or worried,” expressed the mother, adding that her daughter’s schoolmates are from higher-income households. Her daughter mentioned that her schoolmates usually get a daily pocket money of RM100.

Netizens were rather divided on the issue. Some praised the daughter’s skills at gambling and encouraged her mother to cultivate them, while others advised the mother to keep her daughter away from such vices.