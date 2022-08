A MOTHER of three is believed to have committed suicide after being cyber-bullied in TikTok, Sinar Daily reports.

The 44-year-old victim was found dead at her home in USJ, Subang Jaya in the early morning today.

Her TikTok account is believed had a barrage of hateful comments over her appearance and her handbag collections.

Her sudden death has sparked anger over social media while her followers urge the cops to probe the involved cyber-bullies.