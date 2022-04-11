Mother punishes marijuana addict son with chilli powder

A disturbing video of a woman tying up her teenage son and smearing chilli pepper in his eyes as punishment for his supposed marijuana addiction is currently making headlines.

The incident took place in Telengana, India went viral on Twitter with over 403,000 views and 14,900 likes at the time of writing.

The original poster captioned the video: “What happened when a mother found out that her 15-yr-old son was becoming a ganja addict? She came up with a unique treatment. Tie him to a pole & rub mirchi [chili] powder in his eyes & not untie him until he promises to quit.”

The boy is tied on a pole in the video, and his mother is seen rubbing chilli powder in his eyes. The boy can be heard crying in agony as another lady holds his hands.

Neighbours can also be heard telling the mother to pour water in her son's eyes, but she only untied him after he promised to quit the habit.

The event sparked a debate on social media about whether such punishment is an appropriate way to discipline a child. The majority of netizens believe the punishment was far too severe. They stated that such an act would not solve the problem and all he need was medical treatment.

