Mother shows tough love encouraging her son to exercise, riding her motorcycle while carrying a cane

TOUGH LOVE, it’s not the nicest of ways but it gets the job done.

A viral video of a mother “motivating” her son to exercise showed netizens that parents will do just about anything to help their children.

The TikTok video by @farhinjeffry depicted the son jogging while his mother trails along on her motorcycle while carrying what is believed to be a “cane” to further encourage the youth to go on with his jogging.

“Be strong, kid. Life is as hard as the cane your mother is carrying,” captioned the video jokingly.

According to netizens, the video was believed to have been taken in Kampar, Perak.