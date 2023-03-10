Mother shows tough love encouraging her son to exercise, riding her motorcycle while carrying a cane

TOUGH LOVE, it’s not the nicest of ways but it gets the job done.
A viral video of a mother “motivating” her son to exercise showed netizens that parents will do just about anything to help their children.
The TikTok video by @farhinjeffry depicted the son jogging while his mother trails along on her motorcycle while carrying what is believed to be a “cane” to further encourage the youth to go on with his jogging.
“Be strong, kid. Life is as hard as the cane your mother is carrying,” captioned the video jokingly.
According to netizens, the video was believed to have been taken in Kampar, Perak.
Netizens were touched at the mother’s dedication to helping her son lose weight, believing that the boy will achieve his goals with his mother by his side encouraging him.
Others jokingly mentioned that they “need” someone like the boy’s mother to motivate them to reach whatever goals they have set.
A mother’s love certainly knows no bounds. In this example, we can definitely see that mothers will do whatever it takes, even if it means showing some tough love--- if it means helping their child achieve their goals.