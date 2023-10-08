Motivational speaker delivers brief and engaging anti-racism talk in secondary school

AFTER gaining independence, Malaysia has prided itself as a multicultural nation living in harmony with one another. However, racism is still an ongoing issue mainly due to prejudice and politics widening the gap, creating disharmony especially in the younger generation.
While a lot of Malaysians do not touch too much on the topic of racism as coming from a multicultural society, it may seem ‘pointless’. However, there is no denying that the younger generation in schools tend to hang out with their own race and such a habit must be nipped in the bud.
A motivational speaker took a simple and sweet approach to addressing racism among secondary school students in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanjong Rambutan in Perak.
In a TikTok video by @azmilcombat, he pointed out that during recess in schools he has been to, students would only sit with other students of the same race, thus he advised them to mix around with different races during recess and get to know one another.
In his booming voice, the police trainer also delivered an amusing anecdote, displaying his identity as a Malaysian enjoying different types of songs and movies from different cultures, with his young audience roaring with laughter as he entertained them.
At the end of his speech, he had the teenagers present pledge to not be racist and learn to interact with other peers from different races to maintain not only racial unity but to bridge the gap experienced by the younger generation.
“Promise yourselves to not become racist,” he said at the end of his talk.
Netizens commended Azmil’s speech to the youngsters, highlighting the importance of bringing up such topics to the younger generation in order for them to improve their relationship with one another as Malaysians.