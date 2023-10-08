Motivational speaker delivers brief and engaging anti-racism talk in secondary school

AFTER gaining independence, Malaysia has prided itself as a multicultural nation living in harmony with one another. However, racism is still an ongoing issue mainly due to prejudice and politics widening the gap, creating disharmony especially in the younger generation.

While a lot of Malaysians do not touch too much on the topic of racism as coming from a multicultural society, it may seem ‘pointless’. However, there is no denying that the younger generation in schools tend to hang out with their own race and such a habit must be nipped in the bud.

A motivational speaker took a simple and sweet approach to addressing racism among secondary school students in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanjong Rambutan in Perak.

In a TikTok video by @azmilcombat, he pointed out that during recess in schools he has been to, students would only sit with other students of the same race, thus he advised them to mix around with different races during recess and get to know one another.