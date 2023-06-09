Motorcyclist flashes private parts in public to female driver in Penang

VIDEOS went viral on social media platform X, of a motorcyclist who behaved indecently towards a female driver in Penang.

The incident happened at 9am near Pizza Hut Alma, Bukit Mertajam, according to Assistant Commissioner Tan Cheng San, the Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief.

According to Kosmo, the offender was seen riding a red Yamaha LC135 motorcycle, which apparently had a fake licence plate.

As reported, the tragedy occurred as the culprit approached a local woman who was in her car before proceeding to expose his genitals to her.

He then scurried off after performing the obscene act.

An official investigation was launched after the victim quickly reported the incident to the police.

The police are currently looking for assistance from the public in their search for the perpetrator. Any possible leads can be reported to investigating officer Inspector Mohd. Yusrashidi Yussof, at 017-4336334 or contact any nearby police station.