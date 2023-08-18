Motorcyclist identified as soft-spoken food delivery rider from Kedah

YESTERDAY, a light aircraft crashed in West Elmina, Shah Alam killing 10 people.

Eight victims were onboard the plane (two flight crew and six passengers) and the two others were a car driver and a motorcyclist who were caught in the deadly crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist was reportedly revealed to be Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Salleh from Sidam, Kedah.

One of his relatives, Nurul Nazihah said that Muhamad Hafiz was a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) graduate who moved to Kuala Lumpur and found a job as a delivery rider, according to a report by mStar.

Muhamad Hafiz, who was in his 30s, was the oldest child out of five children in his family and had planned to return to his hometown next week for his sibling’s wedding.