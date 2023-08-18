Motorcyclist identified as soft-spoken food delivery rider from Kedah

YESTERDAY, a light aircraft crashed in West Elmina, Shah Alam killing 10 people.
Eight victims were onboard the plane (two flight crew and six passengers) and the two others were a car driver and a motorcyclist who were caught in the deadly crash.
The identity of the motorcyclist was reportedly revealed to be Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Salleh from Sidam, Kedah.
One of his relatives, Nurul Nazihah said that Muhamad Hafiz was a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) graduate who moved to Kuala Lumpur and found a job as a delivery rider, according to a report by mStar.
Muhamad Hafiz, who was in his 30s, was the oldest child out of five children in his family and had planned to return to his hometown next week for his sibling’s wedding.
Nazihah was initially unaware of her cousin’s tragic passing as the only information she had come across was the rumours of a motorcyclist who passed away circulating on social media.
“After Maghrib, I only got to know that one of the victims was my cousin. The police came to his mother’s house, now she is on the way to the nation’s capital. I do not dare call her now. I worry she would not be able to speak.
“Next week is his sibling’s wedding. He was supposed to return next week. This is heartbreaking. The last time we met was during (Hari Raya Korban). He was the soft-spoken type who spoke eloquently,” she said.
A prominent individual was confirmed as one of the passengers killed in the crash, being Pahang assemblyman and Umno chief division of Bentong, Datuk Seri Johari Harun.
The aircraft was identified as the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1), registration number N28JV by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).