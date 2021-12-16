Motorcyclists rescue fallen car in a ditch

THIS is Malaysia. When it comes to saving those who are in danger or in need of help, Malaysians often unite to offer a helping hand regardless of race and religion.
Recently, a video posted on a public Facebook group, Paradise Generation, showed a group of motorcyclists helping to lift a car that fell into a ditch.
The caption read: “Malaysians are very good, like to help people, bravo! #ProudToBeMalaysian”.
The video showed a group of motorcyclists working together to lift the car out of the drain, successfully completing their task in just a few minutes.
Netizens praised and applauded the good Samaritans for their effort and good deed.
Watch the full video here!