Mum spends over RM7,000 for son's Gucci backpack

NOWADAYS, it has become common for people to spend massive amounts of money on things they’re interested in. Similarly, a Malaysian mum splashed some serious cash to equip her son for school.

In a TikTok video posted by Malaysian entrepreneur Eyza Zakiey, she thought nothing of buying her primary school-age son a RM7,625 Gucci backpack for school.

In the video, she showed her son’s new backpack and captioned the video: “Study hard Qhalish” and “When your 9-year-old son asks for a Gucci bag.”

TikTok users were amazed and beyond shocked by the fact that a young child was attending school with such an expensive bag.

“Back then, even a SWAN bag [was] already considered a big deal for us,” said one user.

Another user commented: “This boy is living is his best life right now.”

While some complained the child was being spoiled by his mum, others defended her by saying it was not wrong for her to treat her son to the finer things in life.

The video had received 833,900 views, 46,400 likes and 2268 comments at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.