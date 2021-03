A Muslim evangelist who was imprisoned on rape charges used his time behind bars as an inspiration for his new song and music video to promote a perfume.

Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohammad Shaiful Jamalullail, 27, also known as Da’i Syed, released Ya Habib over the weekend as part of a collaboration with cosmetics company DYXY.

The release of the Ya Habib was definitely met with mixed reactions from the public who find the whole idea absurd and inappropriate.

“Remember people asked why Dai Syed’s victims didn’t report him to the police and made him viral instead? They’ve reported it, he’s gone to court, but he has just launched his own perfume with a local cosmetics brand,” Twitter user @Mynikkaname wrote.

“Many are criticizing him in the comments. Imagine if the victims never spoke up, most of us won’t even know,” @Mynikkaname added.

“Report and cancel dyxy cosmetic pls, “ @Itsraimisyahmi tweeted.

The music video was released three months after he was released on RM35,000 bail. He was charged with molest and rape after six women reported to the police.

The music video begins with a footage of him in handcuffs at the court with a distressed look. When it went over to the prison scene, he puked behind bars and acted in a dramatic fashion. There was also a police interrogation scene.

Despite the uproar, fans of the singer showered him with words of support.

“Keep it up and spread positivity! When you fall down, just get back up,” a follower named @Hananiarara wrote on Instagram.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the Facebook comments!