MYAirline employees file police report over unpaid salaries

THE Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has joined a group of 20 MYAirline employees in filing a police report against the MYAirline for failing to pay their salaries for two months in a row.

The report was allegedly filed at the Subang Jaya police headquarters, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Additionally, the MTUC’s General Secretary, Kamarul Baharin Mansor, expressed his union’s displeasure with MYAirline’s abrupt decision to cease operations without notice.

He emphasized that the company failed to provide any explanation to its employees following the shutdown.

“It is clear that MYAirline’s abrupt suspension of operations was not transparent or professional.

“Such a hasty decision has serious consequences for both employees and the general public,” said Kamarul.

Abdul Sharan, one of the affected employees, shared his colleagues’ hardships that have resulted from the salaries being unpaid.

“A number of employees are experiencing severe financial difficulties.”

“Some have even been evicted from their homes because they couldn’t afford the rent,“ he told a Chinese news publication.

Abdul Sharan further went on to say that the uncertainty surrounding their employment status and unpaid wages has put a lot of pressure on them, especially those who have families to support.

Moreover, many employees of the now-defunct airline are currently facing difficult circumstances, and management’s consistent response is to “wait a little longer.”