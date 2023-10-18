MYAirline staff shares heartbreaking video on last day of operation

ON Oct 12, MYAirline Sdn Bhd made it official that it will be packing up and ceasing operations. This left a large number of travellers stuck in the airport, scrambling to find other means of returning home.
A 20-second video believed to have been recorded by one of its staff, TikTok user @cecilia_thristcher00 showed a timeline of the airline staff receiving the shocking news.
The video first begins with the caption, “11 Oct 2023, 2300 hours. Management told us tomorrow’s flight was cancelled”.
Then at 3.30am on 12 Oct, the staff received the news that the company was “offline”.
The last flight arrived at 4.37am and the staff captioned it “Our last flight. And yes! We still perform our duty”. The video then showed the staff assisting the passengers with their luggages.
The staff were then told to vacate the office at 7am and the TikTok user can be seen carrying her bags in her video.
The TikTok video which has since garnered 667K views has been flooded with sympathetic comments from netizens.
“Stay strong MYAirline staff. So far, one of my favourite airlines and the staff are so nice,” commented TikTok user @AzoHjIsmail.