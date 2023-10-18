MYAirline staff shares heartbreaking video on last day of operation

ON Oct 12, MYAirline Sdn Bhd made it official that it will be packing up and ceasing operations. This left a large number of travellers stuck in the airport, scrambling to find other means of returning home.

A 20-second video believed to have been recorded by one of its staff, TikTok user @cecilia_thristcher00 showed a timeline of the airline staff receiving the shocking news.

The video first begins with the caption, “11 Oct 2023, 2300 hours. Management told us tomorrow’s flight was cancelled”.

Then at 3.30am on 12 Oct, the staff received the news that the company was “offline”.