MySejahtera users required to attach photo of self-test results

THE MySejahtera app has included a new feature that requires individuals to attach or upload a photo when updating their Covid-19 self-test results.

Previously, users were required to fill up a form and declare whether their result is positive, negative, or invalid.

With the latest MySejahtera version, the form now appears as a single page and users are required to attach a photo of the result to proceed.

Users are recommended to conduct a Covid-19 self-test before attending a gathering or event, or if they are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms such as sore throat, cough, flu, or fever.

Meanwhile, according to the latest protocol published on Feb 17, close contacts individuals are now required to test themselves only if they have symptoms.

All close contacts who have received boosters are required to isolate themselves for five days.