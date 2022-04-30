Mysterious liver disease in child reaches Asia

THE World Health Organization was notified of a mysterious liver disease that has infected children in Scotland.

Then, in Europe and later, in the United States, similar cases began to emerge among children. It has already been found in Japan, and local authorities have issued a warning on April 21.

According to a recent WHO news release, as of April 21, at least 169 instances of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” had been documented in Europe and the United States. When you include the most recent occurrence in Japan, the total number of cases rises to 170.

According to the WHO, the majority of cases involve youngsters aged one month to sixteen years old. It further stated that as a result of the mystery hepatitis, at least 17 youngsters had had to have liver transplants. At this time, at least one death has been documented.

A minor aged 16 or younger is involved in the case that was reported in Japan.

The patient’s age was not specified by the country’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. Abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin), and a rise in liver enzyme levels are among the symptoms observed.

Medical professionals are still trying to figure out what’s causing this child’s hepatitis. Adenovirus was found in 74 cases and coronavirus in 20 cases, according to the results of the tests.

They also claimed that none of the typical viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D, and E) were found in any of the cases.

Meanwhile, medical specialists were perplexed by the Japanese patient’s lack of adenovirus and coronavirus detection, as both tests came back negative. The patient does not have a history of liver transplants, according to Japan’s health ministry.

Nonetheless, WHO stated that more extensive clinical and exposure histories, toxicological testing (i.e. environmental and food toxicity testing), and more virological/microbiological studies are all being conducted in countries where cases have been detected.

“It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” said WHO.