Mysterious vape battery found in Hotpot soup in JB restaurant

A MALAYSIAN family’s dining experience took a dangerous turn when they found a vape battery in their hotpot soup while dining at a restaurant in Johor Bahru last month.

Carmen, the mother of the family, reported the incident on Chinese social media platform Xiao Hong Shu, expressing concern over the safety hazards posed by the battery’s components.

Everything was going smoothly until Carmen was shocked by finding a battery in the soup that she believed to be from a vaporizer and had been boiling there for almost an hour!

“It didn’t explode, and I can’t imagine if it did.”

Without wasting any time, Carmen called one of the employees, and there were 3 distinct “phases” to the negotiations.

Phase 1:

After showing the staff the alien object, a member of the staff promised to verify with the kitchen staff. He refused Carmen’s request to snap a picture of the object. Nevertheless, she was able to capture a picture of the object.

She phoned him again after that and requested the item, to which he said,

“We disposed of it.”

Before calling the staff, Carmen regretted not taking a clear picture of it.

Phase 2:

The restaurant was willing to serve a fresh batch of the food that Carmen had earlier requested, and Carmen was first given a 50% discount on the soup bases. According to the reports, the mother replied by questioning if she was still in the mood to eat.

Phase 3:

The manager then intervened and informed Carmen that the soup bases would be on the house. Following additional conversation, the manager said that the full payment would be waived in its place, and the restaurant will pay her medical bills within the following seven days.

Carmen was concerned about what she may have drank, so she took her baby in for a checkup that same evening.

Following the story, the mother’s concerns was valid.

“The components in the battery are what concerns me. What if it leads to more health complications in the future?”

Speaking to WORLD OF BUZZ, who has filed a police report said some netizens pointed out that it might be a pair of Bluetooth earphones instead. The incident highlights the need for restaurant safety measures and raises concerns over the potential health risks associated with such incidents.