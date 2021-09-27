$!Myvi went over divider and got stuck on a slope

Myvi the King of Roads is at it once again. A recent video showing a white Perodua Myvi in action went viral on Tiktok on September 21, 2021.
The incident was witnessed by Tiktok user @tankeryrvoverboost. “Just happened 25 minutes ago. Saw it in front of my eyes that they went up there. Managed to hold their car, asked them to get out first. Just scared they were going to fall,” he wrote in the caption.
Apparently, the Myvi went over the divider, went straight up the hill and got stuck on a slope at the side of a road.
According to Says, it has been confirmed that the incident happened near the Royal Military Police Corps Training Centre (PULAPOT) in Kuala Lumpur.
He also noted that all the passengers in the Myvi were safe and unharmed.
@tankeryrvoverboost
Baru jadi 25minit td....depan mata tgk die naik atas tu😂,sempat pegang kete die,suruh keluar dlu...takut jatuh je...mangsa selamat xde pape....♬ original sound - tankeryrvoverboost
Netizens were amused at the power and ingenuity of Myvi once again.
“Whoever doesn’t buy a Myvi is at loss. It’s versatile. Ok in the jungle, ok on the highway, ok during a flood. All ok. No need to buy an expensive Raptor. For what? There’s Myvi,” a user wrote.
“A 2020 car. This is what people call a flying car. Myvis never disappoint,” another person commented.
“The king of defying the laws of nature,” a netizen wrote and included two laugh-crying emojis.
Myvi is truly the unbeatable King of the Roads.