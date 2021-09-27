$!Myvi went over divider and got stuck on a slope

Myvi the King of Roads is at it once again. A recent video showing a white Perodua Myvi in action went viral on Tiktok on September 21, 2021. The incident was witnessed by Tiktok user @tankeryrvoverboost. “Just happened 25 minutes ago. Saw it in front of my eyes that they went up there. Managed to hold their car, asked them to get out first. Just scared they were going to fall,” he wrote in the caption.

Apparently, the Myvi went over the divider, went straight up the hill and got stuck on a slope at the side of a road. According to Says, it has been confirmed that the incident happened near the Royal Military Police Corps Training Centre (PULAPOT) in Kuala Lumpur. He also noted that all the passengers in the Myvi were safe and unharmed.

@tankeryrvoverboost Baru jadi 25minit td....depan mata tgk die naik atas tu😂,sempat pegang kete die,suruh keluar dlu...takut jatuh je...mangsa selamat xde pape.... ♬ original sound - tankeryrvoverboost