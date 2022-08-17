Najib, Sungai Buloh trending on Twitter

FOLLOWING Federal Court’s decision to reject Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s bid to adduce fresh evidence yesterday, tweets with keywords such as “Najib” and “Sungai Buloh” started to trend on Twitter.

Yesterday, a five-member panel of the apex court chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat dismissed Najib’s application to adduce additional evidence linked to the RM42 million SRC International corruption case.

The judges had also unanimously rejected Najib’s bid to seek an adjournment of the main SRC International appeal hearing for several months.

Many Twitter users were posting photos of Najib pointing his finger to the Sungai Buloh Prison’s entrance with the caption “Welcome to Sg Buloh”.

Twitter user @stevecooperarmy said: “Sg Buloh episode is longer than Better Call Saul. Jimmy is already in prison.”

The user was referring to the famous Netflix show, “Better Call Saul” which revolves around a conman.

Twitter user @khasyafulhadi_ was hopeful that Najib would be sent to prison, saying it would be the best Merdeka present for Malaysians.