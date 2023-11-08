Naked foreigner harasses individual in unknown residential area

THESE DAYS, people are quite bold in pulling strange stunts short of harassing people, especially in Malaysia.
A naked man, believed to be a foreign national, was seen harassing an individual on the street of an unknown neighbourhood.
In a video shared by @madaninetwork_ on X (previously known as Twitter), the foreign man was seen pulling the person’s leg until a few people intervened, including an individual in a pink shirt, who ran and pushed him aside to stop him from harassing others.
He was seen naked with only a shirt hanging from his neck. During the incident, the foreign man made a run for it after being pushed and took off the dark red shirt hanging, leaving him stark naked.
He stood behind a taxi for a brief moment until he escaped into the streets of the unknown residential area, with the individual who pushed him earlier, chasing him but eventually stopped as they could not keep up with his speed.
Netizens were bewildered at the video, wondering what was going on, but also praised the bravery of the indiviual in pink who tried to chase him down.