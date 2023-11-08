Naked foreigner harasses individual in unknown residential area

THESE DAYS, people are quite bold in pulling strange stunts short of harassing people, especially in Malaysia.

A naked man, believed to be a foreign national, was seen harassing an individual on the street of an unknown neighbourhood.

In a video shared by @madaninetwork_ on X (previously known as Twitter), the foreign man was seen pulling the person’s leg until a few people intervened, including an individual in a pink shirt, who ran and pushed him aside to stop him from harassing others.

He was seen naked with only a shirt hanging from his neck. During the incident, the foreign man made a run for it after being pushed and took off the dark red shirt hanging, leaving him stark naked.