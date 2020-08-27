Nas Daily’s girlfriend said Singapore’s self-quarantine mandate was just to profit hotels

Nuseir Yassin, also known as Nas Daily’s girlfriend Alyne Tamir has taken issue with Singapore’s Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

The pair is known for posting videos about their travels together online and each have their own viral following. The couple moved to Singapore last March this year.

In an Instagram post dated August 19, Alyne said she was in a two week quarantine in a location near her house.

On August 26, Alyne announced that she tested negative for the Covid-19 virus and remarked that her 14-day quarantine was an “unnecessary mandated quarantine.”

“I know they make us stay at hotels to support the economy and because some people will actually break the rules and leave their home,” she wrote.

Alyne shared a screenshot of another message received in her DM which questioned the requirement to follow the SHN order.

The message reads, "It's all really silly. Why to wait if negative. We discharge patients from hospital with one negative test. I hope we get a vaccine soon so that all this chaos ends!!!!"