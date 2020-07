If you’ve been looking at NASA satellite images, you’ll realize the waters off the coast of Cornwall showing up in a bright blue swathes.

According to NASA, this just means good news for marine wildlife. The image, taken with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument abroad NASA’s Terra satellite, might be actually showing an unexpectedly large bloom of phytoplankton.

Phytoplankton are microscopic plant-like organisms that live in water and are responsible for generating half of the atmosphere’s oxygen. They also act as the base of food chains in the ocean for creatures such as zooplankton, shellfish and finfish.

"Spring and early summer 2020 brought unusually clear skies and persistent, unseasonable heat to northwestern Europe. Those conditions likely set the stage for large and persistent blooms of phytoplankton in the waters around the United Kingdom and Ireland,” NASA wrote.

According to NASA Earth Observatory, the same phytoplankton bloom can also be seen in the North Sea.